New Delhi: A week after India said it is open for talks with Nepal on the border issue, the neighbouring country on Tuesday agreed and expressed willingness for the same. Also Read - Nepal Tables Controversial Bill in Parliament For New Map Amid Border Dispute With India

Issuing a statement, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that Nepal is seeking to hold discussions with India and there is no other option than that. Also Read - Nepal Airport Under Renovation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

While addressing the Lower House of the Parliament, Gyawali recalled the treaty of Sanguli and elaborated the current border row with India.

The comments from the FM come hours before the new Nepal Amendment map will be discussed in the Parliament.

“We are the land of Buddha, of peace while talking about border row with India. We would like to diplomatically resolve border row with India,” Gyawali said.

The development comes a week after India said that it was open to engaging with Nepal on the basis of mutual respect and in an environment of trust to resolve the boundary issue.

The statement from India came after Nepal issued a new political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, areas which have been part of the Indian territory.

On May 8, after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new road connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with the Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal protested against it and threatened to put up a security post in the area.