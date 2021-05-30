London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tied the knot with his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, Reuters reported. As per leading news papers the Sun and Mail, senior members of Johnson’s Downing street office were unaware of the wedding plans, and even guests were invited at the last minute to the central London ceremony. Also Read - Video Of Racist Abuse Against Jews On Streets In London Creates Stir, British PM Condemns

Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, weddings in England are currently limited to 30 people. Both Johnson and Symonds have been living together in Downing Street since the former became prime minister. They were engaged in late 2019 and together have a one-year-old son, Wilfred.

Symonds met Johnson during her time as the communications chief for the Conservative Party. She now works for an ocean conservation charity and it was recently reported that she had appointed her own Downing Street aide akin to a First Lady.

Johnson has been divorced twice. His last marriage with Marina Wheeler, a lawyer ended on September 2018. They have four grown-up children Lara, Milo, Cassie and Theodore.

He met his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, while they were students at Oxford University and they married in 1987. The marriage was annulled in 1993 and he wed Wheeler later that year.