London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be investigated by a Commons committee over claims that he misled the Parliament about parties in Downing Street during lockdown, BBC reported.

MPs approved the Privileges Committee launching an inquiry once the police complete their own investigation into the gatherings.

The government had tried to delay the vote, but U-turned following opposition from its own MPs, BBC reported.

Boris Johnson said he has “no concerns” about the committee investigation.

Speaking during his two-day trip to India, Johnson said, “If the opposition wants to focus on this and talk about it a lot more, that’s fine.”

But Johnson said he “wanted to focus on what matters for the future of the country”, including boosting trade ties with India, tackling the cost of living, energy, transport and childcare, BBC reported.

Last week, the Prime Minister — along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak — was fined for breaking Covid laws by attending an event in Downing Street to celebrate his birthday.

So far, the police have issued at least 50 fines as part of their investigation.

Johnson had previously told MPs that laws were not broken in Downing Street, leading to accusations from opposition parties that the Prime Minister had misled them.

Under government guidelines, ministers who knowingly mislead the House of Commons are expected to resign.

During a debate before the vote, Labour leader Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister had “stood at that despatch box and point blank denied rule-breaking took place, when it did”.