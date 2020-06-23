New Delhi: Hours after the Indian Army issued a statement on Monday’s Corps Commander-level meet with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China said that the meeting showed that the two sides ‘hope to properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation’. Also Read - India-China Face-off a Full Blown Crisis: Sonia Gandhi at CWC

"Chinese and Indian border troops held commander-level meeting on Monday, first since the two sides clashed on June 15 at Galwan Valley, showing that both sides hope to properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation," state-run Global Times quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying.

Earlier today, the Army, in a statement on the meeting had said, “Corps Commander-level talks between India-China yesterday were held at Moldo in cordial,positive and constructive atmosphere. There was mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides.”

Notably, Monday’s Corps Commander-level meet, the first since June 6 and also the first since the Galwan Valley incident, began at 11:30 AM and only concluded late night, nearly 11 hours after it began; even then, it remained inconclusive.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two sides, which have been on for a month now, at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were martyred and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed as a violent clash broke out between the two sides.

This was also the first time since 1975 that fatalities took place in an India-China border skirmish.