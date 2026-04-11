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Both US and Iran show flexibility with firm approach; Talks likely to continue: Major points inside

Both US and Iran show flexibility with firm approach; Talks likely to continue: Major points inside

The objective of the talks is to solidify a fragile ceasefire, thereby paving the way to end the fighting once and for all.

Talks between the United States and Iran commenced on Saturday, 11 April 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

New Delhi: Talks between the United States and Iran commenced on Saturday, 11 April 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Delegations from both Iran and the U.S. held a face-to-face meeting lasting approximately two hours. Sources indicate that Iran has, thus far, reached an agreement on three specific issues. Prior to the talks, Iran had laid down two preconditions; although the U.S. did not fully meet these two demands, the negotiations are proceeding nonetheless. Iran also made a concession regarding a third issue.

Iran Expected To Adopt Flexible Approach

Sources suggest that the American and Iranian delegations are likely to reach a consensus on several issues. Iran would not want the U.S. Vice President JD Vance to leave empty-handed. To avert a renewed conflict, Iran is expected to adopt a flexible approach regarding certain critical issues. President Trump is being provided with real-time updates on the ongoing negotiations between the Iranian and American delegations. Furthermore, President Trump is being consulted via telephone to obtain his concurrence on every specific issue being discussed between the two delegations.

Iran May Receive Certain Concessions

Iran is aware that, within the White House, J.D. Vance is currently the sole figure who does not desire a war with Iran. In exchange, Iran is expected to receive certain concessions. Iran’s state-run news agency reported that trilateral talks—involving the U.S., Iran, and Pakistan—commenced following a reduction in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon and the fulfillment of other previously stipulated conditions set by Iran.

These negotiations took place subsequent to a meeting between U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister also held a separate meeting with the Iranian delegation. Iran’s state television reported that the delegation informed Prime Minister Sharif that they were reiterating several of their proposals.

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Vice President Vance’s Reputation at Stake

The objective of the talks is to solidify a fragile ceasefire, thereby paving the way to end the fighting once and for all. Before departing for Pakistan, Vance warned Iran not to “play games” with the United States. Hours earlier, Trump wished Vance “good luck,” adding, “We will know what is happening. They have been militarily defeated.”

He reiterated comments he had made earlier in the day on his Truth Social platform, where he stated that Iran held “no cards” in the peace negotiations and that “today, they remain alive solely to negotiate.”

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