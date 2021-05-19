Washington: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a diplomatic boycott of the United States from 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in a mark of protest against China’s human rights abuses. Pelosi said global leaders who attend China’s event would lose their moral authority. Also Read - Over 3,600 Oxygen Concentrators Land in Delhi From China in Biggest-ever Aid Consignment

The US House has been extremely critical about the Olympics 2022 and have been asking for a venue change. It slammed Americans corporations over their silence on the Chinese human rights situation which the State Department has repeatedly deemed a genocide of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in China.

"What I propose – and join those who are proposing – is a diplomatic boycott," Pelosi asserted, in which "lead countries of the world withhold their attendance at the Olympics."

“Let’s not honor the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China,” she said.

Speaking to Reuters, Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said that the attempts by the US to interfere in China’s domestic affairs over the Olympics were doomed to fail. “I wonder what makes some U.S. politicians think they actually have the so-called ‘moral authority’? On human rights issues, they are in no position, either historically or currently, to make wanton groundless criticism against China,” Liu said, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticised China saying it “broadly criminalises religious expression” to commit crimes against humanity. “China broadly criminalises religious expression and continues to commit crimes against humanity and genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and members of other religious and ethnic minority groups,”

A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and other minorities issued a statement Monday calling for an absolute boycott of the Winter Olympics 2022, eschewing the lack of measures floated such as diplomatic boycotts and further negotiations with the International Olympics Commission or by the Chinese government.

The Uyghurs are a mostly Muslim ethnic group in Xinjiang, a remote northwest region where China has been accused of mass incarcerations, forced labour and forced sterilization in recent years as it imposed a strict security regime after a series of terrorist attacks. Similar attacks have also been seen in Tibet and Hong Kong, which used to be the country’s largest democracy.