San Francisco: The development of memory loss and cognitive issues, often referred to as 'brain fog', is a common symptom seen among patients recovering from COVID infection, even the ones with milder disease. Now, a study has shed light on why people recovering from COVID infection have difficulty in concentrating, completing easy daily tasks and thinking clearly. A research team from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), analyzed the cerebrospinal fluid of Covid survivors to determine if the causes of the brain fog was similar to that of other cognitive conditions, and found that brain fog may result from how the virus alters a person's spinal fluid, reported Daily Mail.

The researchers found elevated levels of proteins in the fluid of some patients recovering from coronavirus infection, indicating that some inflammation occurred as a result of an immune response to the virus.

'It's possible that the immune system, stimulated by the virus, may be functioning in an unintended pathological way,' the Daily Mal quoted Dr Joanna Hellmuth, senior author of the study and researchers at the UCSF Memory and Aging Center as saying.

Researchers, who published their findings Wednesday in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, analysed 32 patients recoving from COVID, none of whom had infection serious enough requiring hospitalization. Of the study group, 22 patients reported cognitive issues post-infection, while the other ten served as a control group.

The researchers collected the spinal fluids of these patient through lumbar punctures. They are hopeful that their study will help the physicians understand better why people are experiencing brain fog as a result of Covid-19.

Last year, a another US study suggested that people who recover from COVID-19 infection may experience neurological symptoms like “brain fog” due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A paper co-authored by clinical professor and neuropsychologist Andrew Levine, MD, of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and graduate student Erin Kaseda, of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, in Chicago, explored the historical data on survivors of previous coronaviruses, which caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).