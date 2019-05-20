Rio de Janeiro: A bunch of armed assailants on Sunday shot down 11 people, including six women, in North Brazil’s Belem, AFP reported.

According to the report, the shooting took place in the public safety department of northern Para, in a bar. The scene is situated in a neighbourhood which got police reinforcements in March to fight crime.

The motive of the shoot is not known yet.

The gunmen fled from the scene after the shooting, however, one of them got wounded and was left was on the scene. The attacker is now under police custody.

“Seven men carried out the shooting after arriving on a motorcycle and in three cars,” the report quoted news website G1 as saying.