Home

News

World

Brazil Kindergarten Attack: Man With Axe Kills 4 Children In Blumenau

Brazil Kindergarten Attack: Man With Axe Kills 4 Children In Blumenau

Valeria Aparecida Camilo, the mother of 5-year-old girl at the center, said she was working when a colleague saw the news. She called her husband, Gustavo, who rushed to the school and later learned that his daughter had survived.

A woman conforts a crying girl outside the daycare center "Cantinho do Bom Pastor" after a fatal attack on children in Blumenau, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded the daycare center, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said. (AP)

Blumenau: A 25-year-old attacker burst into a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children with a hatchet-like weapon before turning himself in to the police. Police and government officials in the state of Santa Catarina said the man had attacked the private preschool, known as the Good Shepherd Center, Wednesday morning in the city of Blumenau, also leaving four victims wounded.

The local security chief, Marcio Alberto Filippi said that the attacker scaled a wall to enter the private nursey named Cantinho do Bom Pastor.

You may like to read

He did not appear to have any connection with the center, which offers nursery services, preschool education and after-school activities. The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7, authorities said.

Hours after the attack, the justice and education ministers pledged to invest in new violence-prevention efforts.

Valeria Aparecida Camilo, the mother of 5-year-old girl at the center, said she was working when a colleague saw the news. She called her husband, Gustavo, who rushed to the school and later learned that his daughter had survived.

“The moment I saw her, it was a relief,” Gustavo Camilo told The Associated Press outside the center. “But we feel sorry for everything that has happened, with the other kids who wound up dying.”

“They have no cruelty, they’re kids,” Valeria added. “They’re 5 years old. What did a 5-year-old do to this person?”

Franciele Chequeto said one of the girls killed was friends with her 7-year-old son, Gabriel.

“He wasn’t understanding,” Chequeto said. “I sat down and told him that he no longer will be able to see some of his little friends.”

The state’s civil police chief, Ulisses Gabriel, confirmed that the attacker was a 25-year-old man from neighboring Parana state. He will be charged with murder and attempted murder. Police believe the attack was an isolated act and not related to any other crimes, Gabriel said.

Images broadcast on networks showed weeping parents outside the private day care center called Cantinho do Bom Pastor.

The attack took place on the center’s playground, according to the local affiliate of television network Globo. NSC, the affiliate, showed a photo of the suspect with a closely shaved head. Police have yet to confirm his identity.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the attack a “monstrosity”, dubbing it an “unacceptable, absurd act of hate and cowardice” against “innocent, defenceless children” in a Twitter post, Sky News reported.

Santa Catarina’s governor Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city on his Twitter account, saying: “May god comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain.”

Attacks on schools and nurseries are uncommon in Brazil but have occurred more often in recent years, according to Sky News.

A 13-year-old student in Sao Paulo last week stabbed a teacher, killing her. He wounded several others.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.