Sao Paulo: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on Monday after he experienced abdominal discomfort due to an intestinal blockage and may need to undergo surgery. Taking to Twitter, Bolsonaro said he started feeling unwell after lunch on Sunday afternoon and doctors have inserted a nasogastric tube.

"More tests will be conducted for a potential surgery on an internal obstruction in the abdominal region," Bolsonaro tweeted along with a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up while laying on a hospital bed.

– Comecei a passar mal após o almoço de domingo.

– Cheguei ao hospital às 03h00 de hoje.

– Me colocaram sonda nasogástrica.

– Mais exames serão feitos para possível cirurgia de obstrução interna na região abdominal. pic.twitter.com/NPgv6HwoHj — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 3, 2022

Also Read - Brazil President Bolsonaro Writes to PM Modi, Asks to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment

The latest complication is from a 2018 stabbing, reported Reuters. Vila Nova Star hospital, where he is admitted, confirmed in a medical note that Bolsonaro has been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday with an intestinal blockage.

“He is in stable condition, undergoing treatment and will be re-evaluated this morning by Doctor Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo’s team. At the moment, there is no forecast for him being discharged,” it said, according to Reuters.

Bolsonaro returned to the financial capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star, Associated Press reported quoting Globo.

Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains. Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.

Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday. Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups.

(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)