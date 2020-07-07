New Delhi: Often criticised for flouting social distancing norms during lockdown, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement on television. Also Read - Coronavirus: As Week 1 of Unlock 2.0 Nears End, Here's Where 3 Worst-Hit States End

"It came back positive," the mask-wearing Bolsonaro said in a televised address. His positive report came shortly after the presidential palace said he had been displaying symptoms associated with the disease.

Bolsonaro, 65, has on several occasions trivialized the pandemic even as Brazil became the second-worst-hit country after the United States.

The country at present has recorded more than 65,000 deaths and 1.6 million confirmed cases.

In the televised address, Bolsonaro said he had started feeling ill on Sunday. He also reportedly confirmed that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as a possible preventive treatment for the disease. Apart from that, he is also taking another medicine called azithromycin. However, none of the drugs has been proven to be an effective for Covid-19 treatment.

Often downplayed the threat of the virus, Bolsonaro had in recent past described it as nothing more than ‘a little flu.’ The President also suggested that his past as an athlete would make him immune to the disease.