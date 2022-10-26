New Delhi: At least 15 people were killed in a “terrorist attack” where gunmen opened fire at worshippers in a Shia pilgrimage site in Iran’s city of Shiraz, reported Al Arabiya citing state media reports. Also Read - World’s Dirtiest Man: Amou Haji From Iran Dies At 94, Few Months After First Wash In More Than 60 Years

The incident took place in the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiraz at around 5:45 p.m. local time, state news agency IRNA reported. Two of the attackers have been arrested and efforts are underway to arrest the third one.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.