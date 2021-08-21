Kabul: Around 150 people, reported to be Indians awaiting evacuation from Kabul, have been kidnapped by Taliban fighters, reports said on Saturday. The Foreign Ministry has not issued any comment so far.Also Read - Resistance Forces Recapture 3 Districts From Taliban Control in Afghanistan, Many Insurgents Killed: Reports

“Multiple Afghan media outlets report kidnapping by Taliban of persons awaiting evacuation from Kabul. Among them are reported to be Indian citizens. No official confirmation of this, more details awaited,” news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesman, dismissed the development to a member of the Afghan media that reported this story.

The development came hours after Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians on board. “An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians. The aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refueling. Indian government officials are helping in the evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul,” sources said.

It is a developing story, more details to follow…