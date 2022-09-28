Beijing: At least 17 people were charred to death after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in northeastern China. In a statement, the local government said that the blaze broke out at 12:40 pm (0440 GMT) in an eatery in the city of Changchun.Also Read - Chinese President Xi Jinping Appears In Public For First Time After House Arrest Rumours

“The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment while posthumous care for the victims is being carried out,” the statement read. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Has The Alien World Been Contacted? Radio Signals From Space Say So: Details Inside