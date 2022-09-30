Kabul, Afghanistan: At least 19 people were killed and several injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul. The explosion took place at the Kaaj education center, in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood – an ethnic minority group that has long faced oppression. The bomb went off in the middle of a classroom, full of students taking an entrance examination in Kabul’s densely populated Hazara Shia neighbourhood of Dasht e Barchi.Also Read - No Terror Angle, Boat With AK-47s Seized Near Maharashtra Belongs To Australian, Says Devendra Fadnavis

More to follow…