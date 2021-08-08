Islamabad: At least two policemen were on Sunday killed and 13 others injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Quetta. The explosion took place near the University chowk in the area.Also Read - Bomb Threat at Delhi's IGI Airport, Heavy Security Deployed After Al Qaeda-linked Email

“At least 13 people have sustained injuries in the blast,” Pakistan media reported.

The explosion, which was intense enough to shatter windows of nearby buildings, took place at Zarghoon Road, near the University Chowk, in the provincial capital, Geo News reported, quoting police.

The explosives were planted on a motorcycle, parked near the police van, the police said.

The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital, a senior police official said.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.