Jalalabad: Days after blasts at Kabul airport, fresh blasts were reported on Saturday in Afghanistan's Jalalabad in which 2 people have died and more than 20 have been injured. Speaking to news agency AFP, a Taliban official confirmed that the casualities happened in three explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

"So far we have reports of two killed and up to 20 wounded," said the Taliban official, who asked not to be named, and said that a patrol vehicle was targeted. He further added that women and children were among the injured.

Giving further details, the Taliban official added that an investigation was underway to establish the extent of the damage and the cause of the explosions.

Notably, the blasts in Jalalabad are the first deadly blasts since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people were killed and 18 were wounded. Other local media reported that the attacks left at least two dead and 19 injured.

It must be noted that Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of Afghanistan’s Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.