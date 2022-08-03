Taipei: Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Wednesday, Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory. “27 PLA aircraft… entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022,” the defence ministry said in a tweet, as reported by the news agency AFP.Also Read - Anushka Sharma to Undergo Cricket Training in Leeds, UK For Chakda 'Xpress

More than 21 Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her visit to the island.

Concurrent with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese media on Tuesday reported that China's Defense Ministry is on high alert and will launch a series of 'targeted military actions' as countermeasures to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.

Chinese president Xi Jinping had also warned US President Joe Biden against “playing with fire” (by provoking China) over Taiwan in a highly anticipated phone call.

China announced a series of live-fire military exercises around Taiwan, with the Eastern Theatre Command saying that “joint naval and air exercises will be conducted in the northern, southwestern, and southeastern sea and airspaces” of the island.

The drills will include “long-range live ammunition shooting” in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from mainland China. At some points, the zone of Chinese operations will come within 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) of Taiwan’s shoreline, according to coordinates shared by the People’s Liberation Army, as reported by the AFP.