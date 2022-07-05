At least 3 people were killed and more than 20 injured following “acts of violence” on Indianapolis over Independence Day weekend, reports indystar.com. It is further reported that officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue after it was reported that two men were shot at in the city’s east side about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found two people with gunshot injuries. Both were taken to a hospital, police said.Also Read - 2 Police Officers Shot During 4th of July Festival In Philadelphia, Hours After Chicago Mass Shooting | VIDEOS INSIDE

BREAKING UPDATE: Two children, ages 8 and 10, are in critical condition after police say someone opened fire at a Fourth of July party on the east side of Indianapolis.https://t.co/hKfvkkFaQn — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) July 4, 2022

Also Read - 6 Killed, 24 Wounded At Fourth of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois

Two children and a man are in the hospital Monday night after a gunman opened fire on an east side Fourth of July celebration, according to IMPD. Police were called just before 7 p.m. to a holiday cookout near East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue. “We have initial reason to believe this was an unprovoked attack, that the suspects arrived on the scene and opened fire on a crowd that was having a Fourth of July celebration,” said IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper, as reported by wthr.com. Also Read - US States Divided on Gun Controls, Even as Mass Shootings Rise

Reports from IMPD overnight Monday totalled seven people shot, including the two people on North Grant Avenue.

Just a few hours ago, two police officers were shot in Philadelphia during a festival marking American Independence Day. Late Monday night, the city’s office of emergency management said there was a “security incident” on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Just a day ago, 6 people were killed and 24 wounded during the Fourth of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois.