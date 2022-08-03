Beijing: At least 3 people were killed and six others injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jianxi province on Wednesday. “A gangster wearing a cap and mask” stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county”, police said. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, reported AFP News Agency.

In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance. The victims are yet to be identified. The reason for the attack was not immediately clear, and the case is under investigation.

For the unversed, Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

Perpetrators of similar attacks in the past have been described as mentally ill or bearing grudges against society. Last year, a deadly knife attack in eastern China killed at least five people and left 15 injured.