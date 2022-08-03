BREAKING: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Knife Attack At Chinese Kindergarten
For the unversed, Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.
Beijing: At least 3 people were killed and six others injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jianxi province on Wednesday. “A gangster wearing a cap and mask” stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county”, police said. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, reported AFP News Agency.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.
|
Published Date: August 3, 2022 2:38 PM IST
Updated Date: August 3, 2022 2:39 PM IST