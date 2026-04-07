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3 killed, 2 injured in shooting incident near Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey

Three people were killed, and two cops were injured in a shooting incident that took place near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

Published date india.com Updated: April 7, 2026 3:37 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
3 killed, 2 injured in shooting incident near Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey
A man holds a gun, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7 (REUTERS)

New Delhi: At least three people were killed, and two cops were injured in a shooting incident that took place near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, 07 April 2026, reported Reuters, citing Turkish media.

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Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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