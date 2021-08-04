Jerusalem: Three rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday which caused warning sirens to sound in the Kiryat Shmona area. The Israeli military said it fired artillery into Lebanese territory in response to the attack.Also Read - Explained: What is Pegasus Spyware? How Does it Use WhatsApp to Hack a Device?

As per the updates from news agency Reuters, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said there were no casualties on the Israeli side of the frontier. The ambulance service has posted a photograph on Twitter showing smoke rising from a field.

Sirens warning of a rocket attack sounded in several Israeli communities, including the town of Kiryat Shmona, near the Lebanese border.

Issuing a statement, the Israeli Army said that three rockets were launched from Lebanon, with one falling short of the Israeli border and the others striking inside Israel. Witnesses in Lebanon also reported that several rockets were fired at Israel.

It must be noted that the border of Israel has been mostly quiet since the country fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets. However, the small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past, and two rockets were launched at Israel on July 20, causing no damage or injuries.

As per updates from the Hebrew media reports, Israel believes local armed Palestinian groups and not the Hezbollah terror organization had fired the rockets.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF chief Aviv Kohavi held review meetings with top military brass to review Israel’s potential courses of action.