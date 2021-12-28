Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Fayzabad, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, as reported by news agency ANI. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 18: 31 hours today. The earthquake occurred at 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Jammu-Kashmir; Another Jolts Kargil, Ladakh: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today at 1831 hours, 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/lD7tV34UAO — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

