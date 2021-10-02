Abu Dhabi: In an unfortunate incident, four people were killed after an air ambulance flown by the emirate’s police crashed on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. As per updates from police, the dead included two pilots, a civilian doctor and a nurse.Also Read - ‘Land of Massive Opportunities’: PM Modi At Dubai Expo Invites Global Investors to Invest in India

However, Abu Dhabi police could not give details on the location or cause of the crash. It must be noted that Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates. More updates will be added soon.