Cairo: In a major tragedy, a massive fire broke out on Sunday in a Coptic church in Egypt's capital, Cairo, killing 41 people, reported news agency AFP quoting church officials. The health ministry said at least 55 people were injured.

The blaze started for unknown reasons at the Abu Sifine church in the Egyptian capital's working-class district of Imbaba, officials said.

The fire broke out as 5000 worshippers gathered for Sunday mass at the church, AFP report added.

This is a breaking story. Details will be added soon.