Kabul: At least 53 people including 46 girls and women have been killed in a Kabul classroom Suicide bombing, reported AFP News Agency citing the UN. Afghanistan's Khaama Press reported that an explosion occurred near the Pul-e-Sukhta area on Shahid Mazari Road in the west of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

On Friday, September 30, at least 100 children were reportedly killed in a suicide bombing at an educational institute in Afghanistan's capital Kabul when a suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. The explosion inside the center in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of Kabul, populated mostly by members of Afghanistan's minority Shiite community, took place in the morning hours.

