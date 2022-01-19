Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred today in Amahai, Indonesia as said by the USGS Earthquake Dispatch, reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Indonesia's Strong Earthquake Causes Massive Damage, 2 Injured
According to the USGS Earthquake Dispatch, the earthquake was 219 km East of Amahai.