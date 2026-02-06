Home

News

15 killed, many injured as suicide bomber detonates himself inside Islamabads Shia shrine

15 killed, many injured as suicide bomber detonates himself inside Islamabad’s Shia shrine

According to the Pakistani media reports, the suicide blast was carried out at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad.

(Image: Riaz Khan, Associated Press/File))

New Delhi: At least 15 people have been killed, and many were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself inside a shrine in Islamabad, Pakistan. Reports say that the blast took place at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the city. The local Pakistani media said that a suicide bomber detonated his suicide vest at the main gate of the Shia place of worship during Friday prayers.

City-wide emergency

The Islamabad Inspector General of Police has declared a city-wide emergency while relief and rescue operations are ongoing. Security forces and law-enforcement teams have been rushed to the scene amid fears of multiple casualties.

According to some sources, the explosion happened shortly after Friday prayers, in which at least 25 people were killed, and more than 80 people were injured. The injured have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment.

On November 11, 2025, 12 people were killed, and more than 30 were injured in a suicide blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad’s G-11 area.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Baloch insurgency

This suicide attack has occurred at a time when the Pakistani government and the Pakistani Army are battling the stiff insurgency by the Baloch rebels. The Pakistani armed forces have launched a massive operation, Radd-ul-Fitna-1, in the Balochistan province. Lately, the Baloch rebels have been striking the Pakistani forces on a massive scale, including deadly ambushes and suicide bombings. Many Baloch women have joined their male counterparts..

Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province shares its borders with Iran and Afghanistan, and an armed rebellion has been going on. Pakistani forces launched an operation on January 26 against the Baloch rebels.

November suicide bombing

On November 11, 2025, 12 people were killed, and more than 30 were injured in a suicide blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad’s G-11 area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.