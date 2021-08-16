Kabul: At least five people were killed and several left wounded in gunfire at the passenger terminal of the Kabul international airport where thousands of Afghans have converged in hopes of getting an evacuation flight. Witnesses reported seeing the bloodied bodies lying on the ground just outside the terminal building. “I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air,” a witness told news agency AFP.Also Read - Afghan Airspace Closed for All Flight Operations, Air India's Delhi-Kabul Flight Cancelled

Thousands of Afghans are at #Kabul airport. They are running after moving aircrafts. Such a desperate situation. pic.twitter.com/9LOHMWFw8w — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

