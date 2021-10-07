Tokyo: A massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has hit Tokyo on Thursday. Many locals took to Twitter to express their anxiety after the quake rattled the country. As per updates from the Japan Meteorological Agency, the centre of the quake was located in the Northwestern Chiba Prefecture at a depth of 80 kilometers. However, no tsunami warning has been issued so far.Also Read - 20 Dead, Hundreds Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Pakistan

Some long and big shakes in Tokyo… Magnitude 6.1 earthquake. Epicenter in Chiba w/ shakes at 5 on the shindo scale there; no threat of tsunami (Deleted old tweet that had a mistake on the tsunami part, sorry!) https://t.co/RhGs2neIzs — Lisa Du (@lisadont) October 7, 2021

More to come… -StockMarkets — eer (@eeeer71) October 7, 2021

As per latest updates, the quake caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.