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6 dead, 1 missing after military helicopter crashes in Qatars territorial waters, rescue ops on

6 dead, 1 missing after military helicopter crashes in Qatar’s territorial waters, rescue ops on

Earlier in the day, Qatar ‌Defence ⁠Ministry informed that military chopper had crashed ⁠after suffering a technical malfunction during ‘routine ⁠duty’.

BREAKING: 6 dead, 1 missing after military helicopter crash in Qatar’s territorial waters, rescue ops on

Doha: At least six people lost their lives after a military helicopter they were in crashed in Qatar’s waters on Sunday. The cause of the deadly crash was a “technical malfunction”, the government said. According to Qatar’s Interior Ministry, seven people were on board the chopper, adding that operations are underway to find the last missing person. The military chopper was performing routine duty on Sunday when it crashed in the Gulf country’s territorial waters due to a technical malfunction.

“A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State,” Qatar’s Defence Ministry informed on X.

Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar’s territorial waters while operations continue to find the last missing person, the interior ministry said on Sunday: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026

No further details were available on the cause of the crash beyond the technical malfunction. There were no signs that the helicopter crash was the result of hostile action.

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It is to be noted that the dreadful accident took place amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Qatar has been witnessing drone and missile attacks since February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out joint airstrikes on Iran.

Iran Missile Destroyed Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, Cuts LNG Output By 17%

Iranian forces attacked Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City on Friday, which affected its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export capacity by 17 percent. The attack has raised concerns for import-dependent countries, including India. The repairs could take up to five years.

LNG SHORTAGE? Is India heading for big scarcity after Iran’s airstrike cuts Qatar LNG output by 17%, Delhi imports 47% of gas from Qatar

What Did Qatar Say About Iranian Missile Attacks?

According to MoS for Energy Affairs and Qatar Energy President Al-Kaabi, “The missile attacks reduced Qatar’s LNG export capacity by 17 per cent and caused an estimated loss of USD 20 billion in annual revenue. Extensive damage to our production facilities will take up to five years to repair and will compel us to declare long-term force majeure.”

US-Israel-Iran War

The United States, with Israel, carried out airstrikes on Iran on February 28. The US forces and IDF’s precision strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other political leaders. Top military personnel were also killed in the airstrikes. In retaliation, Tehran conducted drone and missile attacks on US bases located in the region.

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