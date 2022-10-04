Dhaka: About 130 million people in Bangladesh were without power today afternoon after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, news agency AFP reported. Bangladesh government’s power utility company gave the information.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Tentative Bavuma Departs Early, Umesh Strikes

More than 80 percent of the country was hit by the sudden outage shortly after 2 pm local time, according to the Power Development Board. Apart from some locations in Bangladesh’s northwest, “the rest of the country is without power”, agency spokesman Shamim Ahsan told AFP. Also Read - Bad News For Wipro Employees! IT Giants Asks Staff to be in Office Thrice A Week. Read Latest Advisory Here

Ahsan said 130 million people or more were without electricity and it remained unclear what had caused the fault. “It is still under investigation,” he said, adding that a technical malfunction was the likely reason. Also Read - UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 10 Security Officers Posts at ucobank.com. Graduates Eligible

Junior technology minister Zunaid Palak said on Facebook that power would be restored by 8 pm in the capital Dhaka, which is home to more than 22 million people.

Bangladesh has suffered a major power crisis in recent months as a result of higher global energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Public anger has intensified over lengthy blackouts in the South Asian nation, which is struggling to pay for enough imported diesel and gas to meet electricity demand.

Bangladesh last witnessed a major unscheduled blackout in November 2014, when around 70 percent of the country went without power for nearly 10 hours.