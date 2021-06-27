Afghanistan | At least 11 people, including women and children have been wounded in an explosion targeting a bus in the city of Charikar, Parwan province, this afternoon; TOLO news quoted provincial police spokesman Salim Noori Also Read - Three Killed, Several Injured in Blast at Lucknow's Oxygen Refilling Factory

