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BREAKING: Air Canada commercial plane collides with firetruck at New Yorks LaGuardia airport, several injured - VIDEO

BREAKING: Air Canada commercial plane collides with firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia airport, several injured – VIDEO

An Air Canada aircraft flying from Montreal collided with ‌a ground vehicle during landing on Monday. The incident took place at New York's La Guardia Airport.

BREAKING: Air Canada commercial plane collides with firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia airport, several injured - VIDEO

Air Canada Plane Crash: A tragic incident has surfaced from New York where an Air Canada plane collided with a ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport on Monday (local time), as per flight tracking data and local reports.

Video footage shows the frontend of Jazz Airlines Flight 646, a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900, fully in the air with reports of multiple injuries, following a collison with a firetruck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. pic.twitter.com/sfuv9aIuN9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 23, 2026

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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