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BREAKING: Air Canada commercial plane collides with firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia airport, several injured – VIDEO

An Air Canada aircraft flying from Montreal collided with ‌a ground vehicle during landing on Monday. The incident took place at New York's La Guardia Airport.

Published date india.com Updated: March 23, 2026 10:52 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
BREAKING: Air Canada commercial plane collides with firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia airport, several injured - VIDEO
BREAKING: Air Canada commercial plane collides with firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia airport, several injured - VIDEO

Air Canada Plane Crash: A tragic incident has surfaced from New York where an Air Canada plane collided with a ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport on Monday (local time), as per flight tracking data and local reports.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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