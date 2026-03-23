By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING: Air Canada commercial plane collides with firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia airport, several injured – VIDEO
An Air Canada aircraft flying from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle during landing on Monday. The incident took place at New York's La Guardia Airport.
Air Canada Plane Crash: A tragic incident has surfaced from New York where an Air Canada plane collided with a ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport on Monday (local time), as per flight tracking data and local reports.
Video footage shows the frontend of Jazz Airlines Flight 646, a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900, fully in the air with reports of multiple injuries, following a collison with a firetruck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. pic.twitter.com/sfuv9aIuN9
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 23, 2026
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.