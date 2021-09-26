Joplin (US): At least three people were killed as an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana on Saturday afternoon (local time), said an official with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard the train, Amtrak said.Also Read - Over 36 Passengers Dead, 72 Others Injured After Train Derails in Eastern Taiwan

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment also officials have not yet confirmed the total number of persons who were injured. According to reports, however, an emergency official said that “well over” 50 people were injured in the train derailment.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The accident scene is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada.

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

My mother-in-law shared these photos with me—the Empire Builder @Amtrak train they were on derailed near Havre, Montana. @AmtrakAlerts pic.twitter.com/6p7aksKdTF — Jessica Arp (@newsbyjessica) September 25, 2021

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

(With inputs from agencies)