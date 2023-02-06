Home

Another Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 7.6 Struck Turkey, Total 66 Aftershocks Jolts Country | 10 Points

Turkey Earthquake: The death toll has reached 1,300 while hundreds still believed to be trapped under rubble.

Turkey Earthquake: Another fresh earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey, reported Turkey’s Anadolu news agency citing the country’s disaster agency. Reports said that 66 aftershocks have jolted the country, hours after a powerful 7.8 magnitude occured near the northern border of Syria on Monday morning. The death toll has reached 1,300 while hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble. Authorities have said that the toll may rise as rescue workers are searching mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. In the Turkish city of Adana, one resident said three buildings near his home collapsed. “I don’t have the strength anymore,” one survivor could be heard calling out from beneath the rubble as rescue workers tried to reach him, said the resident, journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavus.

A hospital in Turkey collapsed and patients, including newborns, were evacuated from a handful of facilities in Syria. Farther east in Diyarbakir, cranes and rescue teams rushed people on stretchers out of a mountain of pancaked concrete floors that was once an apartment building. The opposition-held regions in Syria are packed with some 4 million people displaced from other parts of the country by the fighting. Many of them live in buildings that are already wrecked from past bombardments. Hundreds of families remained trapped in rubble, the opposition emergency organization, called the White Helmets, said in a statement. Strained health facilities and hospitals were quickly filled with wounded, rescue workers said. Others had to be emptied, including a maternity hospital, according to the SAMS medical organization. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999. Buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 330 kilometers (200 miles) to the northeast. Nearly 900 buildings were destroyed in Turkey’s Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras provinces, said Vice President Fuat Oktay. A hospital collapsed in the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskanderoun, but casualties were not immediately known, he said. “Unfortunately, at the same time, we are also struggling with extremely severe weather conditions,” Oktay told reporters. Nearly 2,800 search and rescue teams have been deployed in the disaster-stricken areas. Countries from India to Taiwan to Russia to Germany offered to send help, whether medical supplies, search teams or money.

(With AP Inputs)

