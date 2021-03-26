Cairo: At least 32 people were killed and 66 others injured after two trains collided south of Cairo. According to Gulf News, the accident occurred in the governorate of Sohag, about 460 kilometres south of Cairo, when a passenger train rammed into another, causing four couches to overturn. Following the tragedy, dozens of ambulance vehicles were rushed to the scene of the crash. Also Read - 2,000-Year-Old Gold Tongued Mummy Uncovered at a Burial Site in Egypt

The Egyptian health ministry said a rescue operation has been launched and authorities are on the scene. "The final casualties are being checked to determine if there is any case of death or not," spokesman for the Health Minister Dr Khalid Mejahed added.

According to an AFP report, Egypt has been plagued with deadly train accidents in recent years that have been widely blamed on inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country. One of the deadliest crash was in 2002, when over 300 people were killed when fire erupted in speeding train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.