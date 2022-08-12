New York: Author Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked on Friday at an event in in western New York. As per a report by AP, a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. Later, the author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained. Reports suggest that he has been taken to hospital in a helicopter.Also Read - Indian-origin Woman Ends Life In New York After Continuous Torture For Not Bearing Son, Leaves Video Suicide Note

Video clips shared on social media showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County with police confirming a stabbing while declining to immediately identify the victim.

Soon after the incident, Rushdie was surrounded by a group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest, AP reported. However, his condition was not immediately known. Reports suggest that he has been taken to hospital in a helicopter.

Watch Video:

#BREAKING: India born author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage at an event in New York. Attacker arrested by the Police. Rushdie has faced death threats from Islamists since years after writing The Satanic Verses. The event where he was attacked was by @chq. pic.twitter.com/56o13hFNHg — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 12, 2022



As per preliminary reports, Rushdie was attacked at an event on the stage just as he was about to give a lecture. It must be noted that the author’s writings have in the past led to death threats on several occasions. He faced death threats particularly in the late 1980s over his book ‘The Satanic Verses’, which is banned in Iran since 1988 as it is allegedly blasphemous.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.