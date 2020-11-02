BREAKING: In news coming in, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has said country’s forces on Sunday shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet– the second Su-25 to be downed in as many days. Also Read - Brace Yourself As India to Have a Colder Winter Than Usual This Year | Here's The Reason Why

"The Su-25 attack aircraft was trying to launch airstrikes on Azerbaijani positions in the Jabrayil region when it was shot down, like its predecessor on Saturday," Azerbaijan's defence ministry was quoted as saying.