BREAKING: Big win for India’s foreign policy as Iran allows Indian-flagged ship to pass safely through Strait of Hormuz
The major development has come after the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
New Delhi: What comes as a big win for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Iran on Thursday allowed an Indian-flagged ship to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. The development comes following crucial talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
