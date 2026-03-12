BREAKING: Big win for India’s foreign policy as Iran allows Indian-flagged ship to pass safely through Strait of Hormuz

Home

The major development has come after the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

New Delhi: What comes as a big win for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Iran on Thursday allowed an Indian-flagged ship to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. The development comes following crucial talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Iran to allow Indian-flagged ship to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz: Sources pic.twitter.com/BKo9RXDBVR — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

