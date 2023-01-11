Home

News

World

Major Blast Outside Afghanistan Foreign Ministry In Kabul: Report

Major Blast Outside Afghanistan Foreign Ministry In Kabul: Report

A blast occurred in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul today afternoon, reports Tolo News

BREAKING: Blast Occurs in Front of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul: Report

Kabul: A blast occurred in front of the Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ building in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon, news agency TOLO News tweeted. “A blast occurred in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul this afternoon. Details to follow,” the tweet reads.

To recall, on January 4, several blasts were heard in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. The blasts came three days after at least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takkur said the explosion caused injuries close to the military airport’s main gate in Kabul.

The war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents in the past few months.

Last month, a Chinese-owned hotel was targeted in the heart of Kabul.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds.