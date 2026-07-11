Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes near Phu Quoc Island near Vietnam, informs Indian Embassy

A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. Further details are awaited.

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Breaking: Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes near Phu Quoc Island near Vietnam, informs Indian Embassy | Image: X - Representative

Boat capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized on Saturday near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island. News agency PTI reported that the Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and officials are in touch with local authorities.

No casualties or injuries had been reported at the time of filing this report.

Boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam: Indian Embassy. pic.twitter.com/HTpu0bkM2y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has established a control room in Ho Chi Minh City and has issued helpline numbers for the assistance to affected families.

Helpline numbers are: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.