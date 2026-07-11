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Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes near Phu Quoc Island near Vietnam, informs Indian Embassy

A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. Further details are awaited.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 11, 2026, 2:59 PM IST
boat capsize
Breaking: Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes near Phu Quoc Island near Vietnam, informs Indian Embassy | Image: X - Representative

Boat capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized on Saturday near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island. News agency PTI reported that the Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and officials are in touch with local authorities.

No casualties or injuries had been reported at the time of filing this report.

Read more: Mumbai boat accident viral video: Moments before navy speedboat collided with ferry off Mumbai coast | Dramatic visuals

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has established a control room in Ho Chi Minh City and has issued helpline numbers for the assistance to affected families.

Helpline numbers are: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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