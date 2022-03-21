New Delhi: A China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 133 passengers on board crashed in southwest China on Monday. As per the reports the flight was heading to Guangzhou from Kunming when it had an ‘accident’ in the region of Guangxi.Also Read - Par Tapi-Narmada River Linking Project: Why Are Gujarat Tribals Opposing It? Explained

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and “caused a mountain fire”. The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties wasn’t immediately known, reported news agency Reuters. Also Read - IPL 2022 News LIVE Updates, Mar 21: Mayanti Langer to be Back This Season

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou had an "accident" in the region of Guangxi & caused a fire on the mountains. The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft & the number of casualties wasn't immediately known: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Also Read - Autistic Girl Sets Record by Swimming From Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu in 13 Hours

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.