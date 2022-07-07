UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to resign. Thousands of media persons have assembled outside 10 Downing Street in London, the official home of UK Prime Minister. Reports in British media say Johnson has agreed to resign as Prime Minister today, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future. This news comes moments after UK education minister Michelle Donelan, who was only promoted to the role two days ago amid a government exodus, quit on Thursday saying prime minister Boris Johnson had put her in “an impossible situation”.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Assesses Virat Kohli's Batting Failure in Edgbaston Test Against England

An official in Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed the prime minister would announce his resignation later. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.

Johnson had rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister.

Earlier, British Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign Thursday, just 36 hours after Johnson put him in the job, while another newly appointed Cabinet minister quit her post. Zahawi said Johnson knew “the right thing to do” was to “go now.”

Zahawi was appointed late Tuesday to replace Rishi Sunak, who resigned saying he could no longer support Johnson after a series of ethics scandals.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. MORE DETAILS TO BE FOLLOWED