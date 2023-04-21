British Deputy PM Dominic Raab Resigns After Bullying Allegations, Says Will Accept Probe Outcome

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” Raab wrote in resignation letter.

In his resignation statement, which he published on Twitter, Dominic Raab talked about the inquiry, saying: “In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent.

“It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.” he said.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said he would remain supportive of the government.

”I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” Raab said.

The resignation of the British deputy PM means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

“I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that an officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice,” he added in the letter.