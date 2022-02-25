Kyiv: The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces after a fierce battle with Ukranian troops, reported Reuters quoting an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak on Thursday. Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, Adviser Podolyak told The Associated Press.Also Read - Breaking: Russia Has Taken Control of Chernobyl Nuclear Site After Fierce Battle

After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced several hours earlier on Thursday that Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

About Chernobyl nuclear site

A nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The exploded reactor was covered by a protective shelter several years ago to prevent radiation leaks.