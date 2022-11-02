Beijing: Chinese authorities on Wednesday locked down the area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory after reports of an “outbreak” at the facility spread on social media.Also Read - Soldiers Guarding India-China Border Being Trained To Fight ‘WITHOUT WEAPONS’

Central China’s Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, where Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn runs a massive plant, entered seven days of “static management” on Wednesday, local officials said in a statement, using a local term for lockdown. Also Read - USA To Send Nuclear Capable Bombers To Australia: Reports

#BREAKING China locks down area around world’s largest iPhone factory: statement — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 2, 2022

Also Read - Shanghai Disney Guests Kept in Closed Park for virus testing

It is not yet known what kind of outbreak is it.

Last week, images emerged on Chinese social media showing people breaking out of Foxconn’s facility, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers. Employees were complaining online of poor conditions and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid Covid transport curbs.

All people except Covid-prevention volunteers and essential workers “must not leave their residences except to receive Covid tests and emergency medical treatment”, the officials said Wednesday, reported AFP.