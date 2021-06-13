Shiyan, China: At least 12 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a huge gas explosion that tore through a residential community in central China on Sunday, state media reported. The blast took place at about 6:30 AM local time in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city in Hubei province of China. A large number of people were trapped under the debris. Also Read - New Coronavirus Found In Bats In China. Details Here

Authorities managed to rescue about 150 people from the area, including 39 with serious injuries, and rushed them to nearby hospitals, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. However, 12 people died in the incident.

Images and video footages circulating on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo showed windows shattered and bricks lying on the streets as rescue workers worked through the wreckage of flattened houses.

The exact number of casualties is still being verified as the search and rescue is underway. The cause of the accident is under investigation, the report said.