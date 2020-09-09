In a big development, US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for the ‘historic peace agreement’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement at a ceremony held by Trump next Tuesday. Also Read - 'Kamala Harris Becoming First Woman Would be an Insult For US,' Says Donald Trump

As per a Metro report, the nomination comes from Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who is a right-wing anti-immigration politician and a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Gjedde reportedly praised Trump for his efforts to end conflicts between nations worldwide.

‘For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,’ Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee.

The nomination letter to the Nobel Committee also cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties… such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea.”

Notably, Barack Obama had won the coveted prize in 2009 for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people”.

The prize is awarded on December 10 every year.