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Donald Trump orders complete blockade of Strait of Hormuz; US Navy to stop ships

Donald Trump orders complete blockade of Strait of Hormuz; US Navy to stop ships

This step is very likely to have grave repercussions, as the United States and Iran are very likely to resume the just-concluded six-week war.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has ordered a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The US Navy will stop the ships. This step is very likely to have grave repercussions, as the United States and Iran are very likely to resume the just-concluded six-week war.

Trump has ordered the US Navy to immediately halt the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that a complete blockade of traffic within the Strait of Hormuz will be implemented. This order from Trump comes after ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran in Islamabad ended in failure. Trump also noted that, aside from the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme, a consensus had been reached on most other points during the Islamabad talks.

What Did Trump Say?

On Sunday, 12 April 2026, in the evening, Donald Trump stated that, effective immediately, the US Navy will begin blockading any ships attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s statement comes at a time when there is speculation regarding Iran’s intention to levy tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, this move is being viewed as a measure to prevent Iran from collecting fees from passing vessels.

Monitoring Ships Passing Through Hormuz

In a social media post on Sunday, 12 April 2026, President Trump declared that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would take effect immediately. “I have instructed the United States Navy—the finest in the world—to locate and intercept any vessel in international waters that has paid any fee to Iran,” he wrote. “Such vessels will not be granted safe passage on the open seas.”

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US-Iran War

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime route for the energy supply of a significant portion of the world. In retaliation for attacks carried out by the US and Israel on February 28 and the ensuing war, Iran has seized control of this maritime corridor. This development has caused considerable consternation for both the US and President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly issued statements regarding this issue and has also issued threats against Iran.

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